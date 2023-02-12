SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a meeting this week to get community input on ideas to improve Ragle Park.
The public meeting is happening this upcoming Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day
- Sports: Super Bowl rushing record held by New Mexico native for 35 years
- Trending: Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
- Albuquerque: Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
City officials said the Parks and Open Spaces Division has received funding for improvements to the baseball fields and wants public input on future funding requests and new projects.