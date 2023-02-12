SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a meeting this week to get community input on ideas to improve Ragle Park.

The public meeting is happening this upcoming Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

City officials said the Parks and Open Spaces Division has received funding for improvements to the baseball fields and wants public input on future funding requests and new projects.