SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a meeting this week to get community input on ideas to improve Ragle Park.

The public meeting is happening this upcoming Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

Story continues below:

City officials said the Parks and Open Spaces Division has received funding for improvements to the baseball fields and wants public input on future funding requests and new projects.