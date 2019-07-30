Santa Fe votes to write off unpaid parking ticket debt

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe city council committee has approved the writing off hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid parking.

The city’s parking division has nearly $270,000 in uncollected debt–some dating back to 1999. Monday night, the council’s public works committee voted to direct the finance department to write it off.

The city says that money accounts for only a small portion of the overall revenue over the 20-year span. Santa Fe decriminalized parking violations back in 2016.