SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.

Carolyn Moore, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, said Perea was always willing to help. “This is a person that never said no, didn’t matter what she was asked, she participated in all kinds of committees,” said Moore. “Michaelann received our distinguished service award last year, and what that means in Rotary is she was our most valued Rotarian.”

Perea was also a board member for the Santa Fe Children’s Museum in 2017. Now, the Rotary Club and the Children’s Museum want to find a way to honor her.

Torrance County Sheriff’s Department says Perea was killed last Tuesday while riding her bike with her husband on Highway 285 about five miles south of Clines Corner. The accident is still under investigation.

Perea was looking to volunteer in South America members from the Rotary are planning to travel to Guatemala next year in Perea’s honor to fulfill her mission of service.

The Santa Fe Children’s Museum released a statement: