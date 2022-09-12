SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
Carolyn Moore, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, said Perea was always willing to help. “This is a person that never said no, didn’t matter what she was asked, she participated in all kinds of committees,” said Moore. “Michaelann received our distinguished service award last year, and what that means in Rotary is she was our most valued Rotarian.”
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Data shows Albuquerque’s homeless population is coming from out of state
- Crime: New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
- New Mexico: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
- Ranking: The 10 most polluted states in the US
Perea was also a board member for the Santa Fe Children’s Museum in 2017. Now, the Rotary Club and the Children’s Museum want to find a way to honor her.
Torrance County Sheriff’s Department says Perea was killed last Tuesday while riding her bike with her husband on Highway 285 about five miles south of Clines Corner. The accident is still under investigation.
Perea was looking to volunteer in South America members from the Rotary are planning to travel to Guatemala next year in Perea’s honor to fulfill her mission of service.
The Santa Fe Children’s Museum released a statement:
Michaelann joined the Santa Fe Children’s Museum board in 2017. As a Mom to three kids, a dedicated wife, and a successful executive, she never seemed to run out of energy, or more importantly, compassion for others. While on the board at the Children’s Museum, she was influential in raising awareness for exhibits and programs, including her recent work in partnership with the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, to launch a new mobile museum for the Children’s Museum, to bring outreach and services to kids and families across NM.
Her leadership as a board member, development committee chair, and participation in our annual fundraising events helped bring critical funds and life to the Children’s Museum. Whether she was cheering her kids on at their many sporting events, dancing salsa, encouraging others to volunteer, sharing her inspiring fitness journey, or holding your hand, Michaelann was there for you.The Santa Fe Children’s Museum released a statement