Santa Fe vendors want to close San Francisco Street to cars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of businesses in downtown Santa Fe are pushing for a car-free zone around the Plaza. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that merchants in the area have signed a petition to close off San Francisco Street from just east of the entrance to the Sandoval Municipal Garage to Old Santa Fe Trail to cars.

The idea is inspired by cities around the world that allow customers to freely roam their plaza. The petition also includes a request to close Don Gaspar Avenue and Galisteo Street between San Francisco and Water streets to traffic.

This comes as the city is unveiling a program that would allow restaurants to put tables on sidewalks and parking spaces. Businesses tell the New Mexican that so far, about three dozen owners are on board with the idea.

The city will meet on Thursday, June 11 to discuss the proposed pedestrian zone.