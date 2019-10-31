Santa Fe using goats and sheep to solve weed problem at popular park

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is attempting to solve the weed issues at Railyard Park the old fashioned way, with goats and sheep.

It’s a big job but someone has to do it, or in this case, something. KRQE News 13 spoke with Amanita Thorp, the owner of Horned Locust Goatscaping. She has more than 60 goats and sheep, comping at the bit to improve Railyard Park.

“We’re removing a lot of invasive weeds and then we’re trimming the native plants that prefer to be trimmed by animals,” said Thorp.

The city of Sante Fe said this is part of a three-year push to restore the health of the soil and grass at the nearly 13-acre park. The city hired Thorp and her animals because it’s much more environmentally friendly than using mowers or weed killers, which have toxic chemicals.

City officials said not only does it save on labor and cost, but it also brings the community together.

“I think it’s a great experience, you get families out here enjoying the animals,” said Joshua Ortiz, who brought his daughter to the park to see the animals. “Watching them work, it’s a great experience for everyone.”

The goats and the sheep will be out at Railyard Park again on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.