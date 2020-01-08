Santa Fe uses new technology to better prepare for potential flood damage

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says it will be more prepared for mother nature thanks to new technology.

The city’s River, Watershed and Trails Section partnered with Tetra Tech to create a stormwater runoff map. Using drone and camera technology, they identified potential areas for flooding or infrastructure damage.

“So if we have a certain amount of infrastructure that comes up flagged, this is something that is critical and needs attention; we know we need to play for that,” said Melissa McDonald, River Watershed Coordinator.

Santa Fe’s assessment was done last spring, but the results have already helped the city make funding decisions. The project cost $200,000.