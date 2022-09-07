SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has a new pollinator garden at Calle Alvarado Park. It’s all thanks to Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.
The garden is full of native wildflowers and plants and also features a bee hotel and bee sculpture made of recycled materials by local artist John Knox. Last month, the city turned an old cottonwood tree at Harvey Cornell Rose Park into a bee hotel.