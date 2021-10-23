Santa Fe TVs in public places must have closed captioning

New Mexico News
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Saturday, televisions in public places in Santa Fe will now have to have closed captioning on screen. The city passed the ordinance in September requiring spots like restaurants, bars, hotels, and gyms to have closed captions on screen.

Story Continues Below

Proponents of the bill say it will ensure television is accessible to everyone. Albuquerque passed similar legislation back in 2019 and state activists say las Cruces could be next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES