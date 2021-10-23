Santa Fe TVs in public places must have closed captioning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Saturday, televisions in public places in Santa Fe will now have to have closed captioning on screen. The city passed the ordinance in September requiring spots like restaurants, bars, hotels, and gyms to have closed captions on screen.

Proponents of the bill say it will ensure television is accessible to everyone. Albuquerque passed similar legislation back in 2019 and state activists say las Cruces could be next.