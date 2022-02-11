SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash and recycling rates are going up in Santa Fe next month. The city council approved the first rate increase since 2016 earlier this week.

Residential collection will increase by $3.50 a month. Other increases include residential bag tags and large item pick-ups. The city says the higher prices are based on a recent cost of service study. The new rates will go into effect March 1.