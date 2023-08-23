SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zozobra and Labor Day festivities are just around the corner, and the area will see some closures and service interruptions because of it. City offices and facilities will be closed on Labor Day along with closures at Fort Marcy Park.

The will be closed from Saturday, August 26, to Saturday, September 2 at noon. The dog park will also be closed.

The pickleball courts adjacent to Old Taos Highway will be available, however, from August 26 to August 29 at 10:00 p.m. People may be in the area of the park adjacent to the courts while they’re waiting to play – or waiting for other players – however, they must stay in the area between Old Taos Highway, Murales Road, teh arroyo, and the dog park. After 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, the entire area will be closed to the public thorugh Saturday, September 2 at noon.

The Fort Marcy Recreation Center will be closed from Tuesday, August 29 at noon thorugh Monday, September 4. Regular center hours will return on September 5, at 6:00 a.m.

On Labor Day, Santa Fe Municipal Court, along with all recreation centers will be closed. All Santa Fe Public Library branches will be closed, however you’ll still be able to return borrowed books. All senior centers will be closed and all Santa Fe trails, Sante Fe Ride, and the Transit Administration office will be closed as well. Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will remain open.

The Parking Division will observe Labor Day as a meter holiday meaning people can park in metered zones at no charge. This only applies to metered parking spaces, not parking lots or garages.

There will also be no residential trash or recycling collection on Labor Day. Trash pick up will happen one day later thorughout the end of the week.