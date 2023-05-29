SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is doing some spring cleaning. They’ll be auctioning off a variety of items next month.
The auction is happening June 17 at the intersection of South Meadows and Camino Entrada. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the auction kicks off at 9:30 a.m.
People have the chance to buy vehicles, lawn equipment, tractors, and more.
There will be two days to preview items up for auction. That’s happening June 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.