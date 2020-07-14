Santa Fe to create task force to ‘re-imagine’ police department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe says they’re looking at ways to re-imagine their police department. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said during a weekly news conference that the city is now forming a task force to “improve and re-imagine” the fundamental services the police department performs.

Webber says one thing the task force will do is look for ways the department could work with public health agencies. A co-chair for the task force, Chris Rivera says the task force would meet to work to see how they could “reinvent” the department.

The task force would meet for three months then submit their recommendations. The task force would look at police officer training, their workload, the duties that they are tasked, and policies and procedures.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that anyone who is interested in serving on the task force is asked to submit a letter of interest as well as a resume to the City Clerk’s Office.