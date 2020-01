SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a suspended Santa Fe High School student who had a gun.

Officers responded to Santa Fe High on Thursday afternoon after they say the student, 18-year-old Ezekiel Montoya, was on campus threatening to shoot another student.

After Montoya was escorted off campus, police caught up with him in his car where they found the gun. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and carrying a deadly weapon on school premises.