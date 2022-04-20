SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 3rd-grade teacher Gabrielle Kahwai received the prestigious Milken Educator Award for her work teaching at the Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe. She received $25,000 for innovative teaching and fostering a collaborative environment.

She’s the second New Mexico teacher to win the award. Lovington teacher Tyler Finch was also given the award for his work teaching science. New Mexico now has two of the 60 Milken Award winners this year.

The Milken Educator Awards celebrate the teaching profession and inspire young people to become educators. In June, the honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education.