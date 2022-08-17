SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe elementary school teacher is on administrative leave after a parent found pornographic content on her Twitter account. The posts from the teacher at Turquoise Trail Charter School contained sexually explicit messages and photos of the teacher herself.

A concerned father says a quick Google search of the teacher’s name brought up the account immediately. The account has since been made private. The teacher was placed on leave and the administration says it is too soon to say what the next steps will be.