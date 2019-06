Santa Fe is seeing a spike in graffiti this year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican captured photos of crews cleaning up after taggers last week of Pacheco Road. Officials tell the newspaper that crews have cleaned up 2,000 incidents of vandalism in the first five months of this year. They had just 2,200 all last year.

In several cases, graffiti will show up on the same wall crews cover up. City officials say they are taking steps to crack down on the problem.