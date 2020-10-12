Santa Fe Symphony kicks off virtual concert series

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Symphony is starting a new series you can watch from home. The virtual series kicked off on Sunday night with their own “Canyon Echoes” concert which was filmed at Ghost Ranch in northern New Mexico.

It’s just the first of several concerts to come, all filmed at beautiful, historic locations across the state. The next event is called “Above the Winds” and is set to play on October 25 and shows off some of the breathtaking views around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sandia Crest, and more.

