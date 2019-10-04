Santa Fe students display social justice art project at the Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of the usual hustle and bustle of lawmakers at the Roundhouse, dozens of students were at the Rotunda on Friday to prove they can make a difference. A new art installation there is trying to break down today’s social issues.

“We don’t see color. We’re all just part of one human family internationally,” says Superintendent Veronica Garcia.

As part of an international movement, the Salazar Inside Out Project is a collaboration between Salazar Elementary students and high school students from The Masters Program at Santa Fe Community College.

It features more than 90 black and white photos. After a year of work, the project made its debut this afternoon in the Roundhouse.

“These kids are definitely our future. We have to support them in any way possible because education is the only thing that matters,” says teacher Scott Hauenstein.

Each photo of the student includes a description of what they want to be when they get older. The project is supposed to encourage students from all different backgrounds that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“Regardless of our gender, our age, our ethnicity, the color of our skin, our religion, we’re all part of one human family,” says Garcia.

Students say it’s an honor to be a part of this type of movement.

“It’s fun and a way to inspire yourself,” says 11-year-old Tairi Megia.

As part of Santa Fe Public Schools’ mission to be inclusive, the superintendent hopes this project will change the future for the better.

“Be a part of this and to help maybe bring a little more peace to the world, is really quite humbling,” says Garcia.

The photos are only on display at the Roundhouse until 6:00 p.m., but they’re working on finding another location to put them.