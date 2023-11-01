SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though the big vacation season is over, a New Mexico staycation can fit into any weekend. Fodor’s Travel Guide just came out with their list of the 20 Best Hotels. The list spans places from all over the world and a Santa Fe getaway made the list this year.

Fodor’s tapped Bishop’s Lodge as one of the lucky 20. The resort sits on 317 acres bordering the Santa Fe National Forest and features hiking trails, horse stables, fly fishing in a private pond, fishing excursions, painting classes, meditation, yoga, and a spa.

According to the hotel’s website, the location was settled more than 150 years ago by Bishop Jean Baptiste Lamy and has undergone a “sensitive” restoration to preserve its Southwestern heritage. Along with the Fodor mention, Bishop’s Lodge has also been named the #1 Resort in the USA Mountain West and one of the top 10 hotels in the world by Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Along with the Bishop’s Lodge, The Ramble Hotel in Denver, The Jefferson in Washington D.C., and The Dorian in Calgary, Alberta, Canada were named in the Top 20 as well.