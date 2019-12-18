Santa Fe speed camera proposal moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night, the Santa Fe Public Safety Board is hearing a plan to bring back speed cameras to the city. The proposal from Santa Fe Police comes five years after they did away with speed vans.

If the idea is eventually signed off on, those cameras will be installed at some of the hotspot locations for speeders. Santa Fe Police have identified a number of streets in the city where drivers speed and run red lights, including Rodeo Road, so they decided to consider bringing back speed cameras.

Up until 2014, the city had a similar system but got rid of it. Since that time, however, police say the number of crashes with injuries has jumped. The deputy police chief says this new proposal would include two speed vans, which could be moved to any location around the city.

“I’m very ambitious, so what I would love to see is the city of Santa Fe and everyone that lives here and visits Santa Fe put this program out of business, and what that means is everyone is following the speed limits, not running need lights, they’re not driving distracted,” said Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez.

Santa Fe Police say the cameras would only go on city-run streets, so you wouldn’t see them on state highways like Cerrillos Road or Saint Francis. Tuesday night, the Public Safety Committee approved the proposal, moving forward with one member opposed.

City council will have the final say if the plan is approved.