Santa Fe Southern Railroad turned holiday experience

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an adventure on the rails. A new entertainment experience is getting ready to hit the tracks in Santa Fe. Sky Railway promises to be much more than a trip from point A to point B, offering theatrical performances or a showcase of local cuisine and signature cocktails.

Santa Fe businessman Bill Bankowsky is one of the prominent Santa Feans who got together and transformed the old Santa Fe Southern Railroad into an attraction aiming to enthrall children and adults alike.

“We’ve got Christmas coming up so maybe I want a Christmas look so we can make it sound like something landed on the roof and is running down the top of the car,” said Steve Wilson, head of entertainment.

Sky Railway will offer a number of themed adventures along its 18 miles of track between Santa Fe and Lamy to the south where the holiday season experience kicks off with a trip through Santa’s wonderland at the Lamy station.

Heading the creative team, is Santa Fe arts enthusiast and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The train cars’ elaborate exteriors showcase six months of work from local muralist Joerael Numina. He says he took his inspiration from a long history of using train cars as a canvas. “So when you’re painting on trains, they’re going to be moving, so you want rhythm, flow, and structure,” said Numina.

Sky Railway launches its first adventure rides on December 3. For more information, visit skyrailway.com.