SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the depths of soup season. It’s cold outside and there’s nothing better than a big bowl of tasty goodness. Yelp recently compiled a list of the highest-rated soup spots in each U.S. state.

According to the list, with a 4.5-star rating based on 649 reviews, Santa Fe’s Sazon was the pick to represent the state. Five hundred and seven reviewers gave a 5-star rating. The restaurant’s Sopa De Amor was the pick for best entree.

The dish made an impact with many reviewers. “My companion thought the Sopa de amor [sic] was the best soup he has ever eaten in his life,” wrote Mickele B. from Longmont, CO.

Carroll V. called Sazon one of the great restaurants of the American West. “[It] has it all – top-flight service, lovely comfortable interior,m and an exceptional menu with perhaps an even better drinks menu,” his review said.

According to the restaurant’s website, Chef Fernando Olea creates sophisticated flavors using Old Mexico’s indigenous and culinary traditions alongside ingredients from around the world. Sazon is located at 221 Shelby St. in Santa Fe. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and closed Sundays.