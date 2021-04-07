Santa Fe Solid Waste holds Free Trash Disposal Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency will be hosting a Free Trash Disposal Day for city and county residents on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The City of Santa Fe reports the event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station and Caja del Rio Landfill.

According to a press release, the Agency is expecting a large turnout for the event so those who participate are urged to be prepared for a wait time. Those who will need assistance with unloading are encouraged to bring help.

Residents brining trash in cars and small pickups can go to the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station located at 2600 Buckman Road. All vehicles with trailers must go to the landfull located at 149 Wildlife Way.

The City reminds residents that all loads must be secured and covered with a tarp. Items that will be accepted include the following:

garbage, trash, and unwanted materials

bulky items like large appliances, furniture, mattresses, and box springs

remodeling or building materials, carpet, tiles, concrete, bricks, and metals

The City of Santa Fe reports that fees will be charged for green waste, household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and tires. Commercial and business waste will not be accepted.

Loads that arrive in commercial vehicles or trailers will face tipping fees for commercial and business waste. A press release states that recyclers who wish to avoid long wait times are encouraged to wait until the next day to use the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station recycling center or to use the City’s recycling drop off centers located at 2950 Agua Fria or 4009 Lucia Lane.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 all customers must be limited to one load, limit two people per vehicle, wear a facemask at all times, and must stay within their parking space and keep six feet away from others.