SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winter storm has already brought major snowfall to parts of the state with some areas shutting down. In Santa Fe, snow is everywhere and high winds have been reported on I-25. This morning, a semi overturned due to how bad the roads have gotten with icy and wet conditions.

For now, northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 270, eight miles south of Santa Fe due to the accident. All traffic is currently being diverted onto the frontage road at Exit 267. Emergency services are working to clear the area.

NMDOT is telling drivers to be cautious when driving in these conditions and to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. As a precaution for these current conditions and unsafe transportation conditions, Santa Fe Public Schools have shut down for the day. City of Santa Fe buildings and facilities.

Santa Fe County crews have been clearing snow throughout the night and will continue throughout the day. The roads east of Albuquerque from Tramway, past the Santa Rosa area, are also really bad. State Police is reporting a multi-vehicle fatal crash west of Santa Rosa. The interstate is shut down because of it.