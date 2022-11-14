SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow.

All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lift tickets and season passes are available online. Ski Santa Fe says Thanksgiving tickets and opening weekend tickets will be available for weekday prices. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit skisantafe.com.