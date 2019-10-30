Santa Fe ski bar ranks among nation’s best by USA Today

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Mid-mountain in Santa Fe, you’ll find one of the best after-ski bars in North America.

According to USAToday.com, Totemoff’s at Ski Santa Fe ranks among America’s best. USA Today says that’s because the bar offers a unique vibe for skiers and snowboarders.

Its signature cocktails and local craft beers are served to the sounds of live music through the season. The list of 20 puts Totemoff’s in good company.

It includes bars from world-renowned ski areas like Aspen, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.