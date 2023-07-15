SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is taking a new approach to promoting local business. They’ve created their own telenovela.

The series follows the story of Carlos and Bella. The pair are trying to figure out how to open their own business but manage to find love while in the process.

The chamber said people who watch their love story will learn about how to choose a business name, register with the Secretary of State, obtain tax ID numbers, and get a City of Santa Fe business license.

If you’re interested in following the series, click here to see the first episode.