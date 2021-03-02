Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office seeking public comments for use of force policy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment as they revise their use of force policy. In a news release, Sheriff Adan Mendoza says the department’s goal is to make sure it’s in compliance with state and federal safe policing practices.

“As our agency reviews this policy our main objective is to ensure our agency is in compliance with federal and state safe policing statutes and to guarantee that we afford the public an opportunity to review the existing policy and a draft revised use of policy. I encourage the public to provide recommendations regarding this Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement standard,” Sheriff Mendoza said in a news release.

You can access the current use of force policy and find the link to submit your comments on the Santa Fe County website. Public comments will be accepted until March 20. You can submit your comments at sfsopolicyinput@santafecountynm.gov.