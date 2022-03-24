SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new approach to officer training within the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office is hoping to help encourage peer intervention and prevent misconduct within the department. The sheriff insists this new training is not the result of problems in the department, rather he says he hopes it puts a stop to them before they can occur.

“A lot of careers are ruined by officers sometimes when they cross the line or they use excessive force and we don’t want that,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Adan Mendoza.

The new program called “ABLE” which stands for Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement will encourage deputies to speak up if they know about a problem without having the fear of retaliation. Sheriff Mendoza wants to change the culture and help restore public confidence in the department.

“It increases safety for civilians and therefore generating more trust and more cooperation through the community. Make the officers feel safer, the public feels safer and therefore increasing the support,” said Mendoza.

Currently, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department has a deputy shortage, with a vacancy rate of about 15 percent. One other New Mexico sheriff’s office uses the ABLE training program as well. That’s Colfax county.