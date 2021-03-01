Santa Fe seeking artists to help beautify trails

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is looking for artists to help beautify its trails. An artist or artist team will be selected to create art around bridges located along popular trails in Santa Fe.

The city saw a 58% increase in trail use in 2020. They say it also helps support artists, which may have been out of work during the pandemic. There will be $25,000 allocated for each location. The money comes from the 2018 gross receipts tax bond.

Applications are due Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department hopes to select artists by the summer or fall. Visit the Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department for more information.