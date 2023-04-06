SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever dreamed of being an official poet? If so, the City of Santa Fe has the perfect job opening for you.

The Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department announced they are searching for a poet laureate. The poet laureate will serve ceremonial duties. They can earn up to $10,000 a year. The term for the position is two years, from 2023 to 2025.

As the poet laureate, the chosen applicant will need to attend the events listed below.

Mayoral Inaguarations

City Councilor Swear-Ins

Mayor’s Arts Award Event

Community Days

Public Building Dedications

Public Art Dedications

If you want to apply, you’ve got to be over 21 years old, live or work in Santa Fe County for at least two years, be established in the poetry world, and demonstrate a passion for poetry.

Questions about the position can be directed to Rod Lambert at rdlambert@santafenm.gov. To apply, visit this link.