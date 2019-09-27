Santa Fe Schools look to crack done on tobacco use

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Schools wants to crack down on tobacco use on its campuses.

The board is looking to clarify its tobacco policy to make it clear that not only students, but all visitors including parents, volunteers and contractors, are not allowed to use or possess any tobacco products on campus. That includes cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, or vaping products.

The school board will be voting on the clarification in the coming months, they say it will make it easier to enforce the policy.