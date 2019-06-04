Santa Fe school board to vote on resolution aimed at vaping

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Santa Fe school board is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution aimed at vaping.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the board is voting on a resolution that asks school districts across the state to ask lawmakers to support legislation that would raise the buying age of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes to 21.

In 2017, the New Mexico Department of Health said that 32% of high schoolers admit to using electronic cigarettes or some other form of nicotine product. 

