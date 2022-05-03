SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe school board is tackling its policy regarding medical marijuana in schools this week. They will hold a second reading of their proposed policy on Thursday.

It outlines rules for use of medical marijuana by students on campus as provided by law. Albuquerque Public Schools already has a similar policy on the books.

Santa Fe Schools say they have fewer than five students this applies to but are working to make the policy clear. Statewide there are 332 medical marijuana patients 18 and younger.