SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public School Board meeting was held on Tuesday night and the superintendent is introducing a proposal to address inequities in the district.

The $250,000 plan would go toward hiring a project manager from outside the district and the creation of a committee to make recommendations by January 2021.

They will be looking into how to best allocate resources throughout the district. To address inquiries like socio-economic differences.