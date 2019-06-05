Santa Fe's Mayor wants to put the brakes on campaign spending

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Mayor of Santa Fe is sponsoring a resolution aimed at limiting campaign spending. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Mayor Alan Webber's program proposal addresses the Supreme Court's ruling that allows corporations, unions, and other entities to endlessly spend money in candidate elections as a form of free speech.

Mayor Webber wants the changed to have endless spending apply only to individuals and not incorporated groups. It's already moving through the city council committee.

The Mayor's measure calls for federal, state and local governments to be mandated to regulate, limit or prohibit campaign contributions and expenditures to ensure no person or entity gains “substantially more access or ability to influence in any way the election of any candidate for public office or ballot measure” because they are rich or have access to money.