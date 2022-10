SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the Santa Fe River Repairs and Bank Stabilization Project will resume. The project is a continuation of repairs to the damage caused by heavy storm flows back in 2018.

It was paused briefly this past spring and summer for living river releases. Officials are asking community members to stay out of the area of the Ricaddo Pedestrian Crossing to Calle Don Jose for safety. They do not yet have an expected completion date.