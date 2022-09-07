SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates.

Crews have responded to two of those camps, cleaned one completely, and continue to work to clean the other which they say is quite large. The homeless involved are taken to nearby shelters. There are an estimated 360 homeless on the streets of Santa Fe right now.