SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- People in Santa Fe could soon pay nearly double in stormwater utility service charges.

Before the increase, the public is being asked to weigh in at a city council hearing on Wednesday, December 11. The city-wide proposal would increase the fee from $3 a month to $5.50 which would equate to an extra $30 a year per household.

Money guaranteed would go toward infrastructure projects and a backlog of annual maintenance.