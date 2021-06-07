Santa Fe residents badly hurt in Colorado fatal crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four people from Santa Fe, including two children, were badly hurt in a deadly crash in Colorado early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight on I-25 near Castle Rock, south of Denver.

Colorado state troopers say it started when a car carrying two people hit an elk in the road. While they and another driver were standing on the side of the road, another car hit the elk, then hit them before causing another crash involving two more cars.

The group from Santa Fe was in one of those cars – two adults and two 10 year olds. In all, eight people were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman, who was one of the people standing on the shoulder, was killed. Authorities have not released any identities.

They do not believe alcohol, drugs, or speed played a role in the crash.