SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is working to update its land development code, which dictates land use and zoning. Now, they have released an assessment report on the project.

The full report can be found here at this link. The document lays out the multi-year timeline for updating the code and explains the goals for the project.

The effort to update the land development code includes making the code easier to read and understand. The update will also address planning for Santa Fe’s future growth. You can read more about the update on this website.