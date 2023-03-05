SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is relaunching its solar energy program. It’s called “Solarize Santa Fe.”

The program aims to bring more affordable solar options to low and moderate-income households in the city.

The city launched a pilot program last year. It was so successful that they’re relaunching the program to continue that success.

Last year, the city signed 39 contracts for solar. A total of 10 were for income-qualifying households.

“This program is built with a triple bottom line approach,” said Mayor Alan Webber. “It protects the environment with clean energy. It supports the economy by stimulating the green jobs, and it leads with equity by making sure everyone can afford solar energy. Congratulations to the program partners who worked to bring this program back to the benefit of everyone in Santa Fe.”

The program is made possible through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Youth-works, and the Coalition of Sustainable Communities New Mexico.