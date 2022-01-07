Santa Fe Regional Airport gets $1.6M in federal funding for upgrades

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Regional Airport is getting millions of dollars in renovations. The airport was one of 46 airports across the country to receive funding from the infrastructure bill.
The $1.6 million will be added to the city and state funds to upgrade the terminal, parking lot, taxiway and other areas. The upgrades will take place over the next five years.