Santa Fe Regional Airport gets $1.6M in federal funding for upgrades

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Regional Airport is getting millions of dollars in renovations. The airport was one of 46 airports across the country to receive funding from the infrastructure bill.

Story continues below

The $1.6 million will be added to the city and state funds to upgrade the terminal, parking lot, taxiway and other areas. The upgrades will take place over the next five years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES