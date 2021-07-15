Santa Fe Recovery center offering new detox programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The Santa Fe Recovery Center has shown resilience throughout the pandemic by continuing its operations and providing services to those in need. They are now offering newly updated services in Santa Fe and Gallup. Santa Fe Recovery Center CEO Sylvia Barela and Barry Ore, program director of the Four Corners Detox Recovery Center talked more about the services.

In Santa Fe, The Santa Fe Detox Recovery Center has been extensively remodeled. It is now part of the new La Sala Behavioral Health Crisis Center. They’ve added a medically monitored detox and increased the capacity of the program from 15 to 27 beds. In a partnership with Christus Saint Vincent, they are able to bring individuals directly from the emergency department when they go into the hospital.



In Gallup, the Four Corners Detox Recovery Center has begun a short-term Residential Treatment program as a supplement to its medical detoxification and withdrawal management program.