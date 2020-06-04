Santa Fe Recovery Center discusses treatment before and after the pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When COVID-19 broke out in New Mexico, so many businesses were forced to shut down or adjust their practices. Substance abuse, however, never went away which is why the Santa Fe Recovery Center responded to the pandemic with a number of changes to ensure that both staff and patients would stay safe.

CEO of the Santa Fe Recovery Center, Sylvia Barela discusses substance abuse treatment before and after the pandemic and why the demand my increase. The SFRC responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with several changes to ensure that patients and staff would stay safe.

While keeping their detox and residential programs open, the center also put screening protocols in place and implemented safety precautions in all facilities. Outpatient services such as individual counseling and group sessions have been provided through telehealth, video conferencing, or by phone.

During this time, 12-step meetings were suspended. Over time, the easing of restrictions will allow SFRC to have more in-person groups. Currently, SFRC will be keeping many of their safety protocols in place and implement additional telehealth to make sure clients and staff remain safe.

The Santa Fe Recovery Center expects there will be loosening and tightening of restrictions until there is readily available rapid COVID-19 testing and a vaccine. Until that time SFRC will remain cautious. For more information on substance abuse treatment, visit the Santa Fe Recovery website or call 505-471-4985.