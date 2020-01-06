Santa Fe re-evaluating police evidence room operations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is trying to find out how many cases have been affected by the police department’s reportedly poor handling of its evidence room.

This comes more than six months after police admitted they lost evidence in the case of Christopher Garcia who was arrested back in 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Selena Valencia.

According to the New Mexican, the department is waiting for the results of an evidence room audit being conducted by a consultant. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says it will not try to find out if more evidence is missing until they get the audit results.

Back in July, News 13 reported that Santa Fe Police are conducting an internal investigation to figure out how the evidence in Garcia’s case got lost and to re-evaluate evidence policies and procedures.