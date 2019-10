SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is being called one of the best cities in the country for women.

Financial News Outlet 24/7 Wall Street ranked Santa Fe third on their list. They point to Santa Fe’s average female earnings, percent of women in management positions number of women with bachelor degrees and more.

Other cities to make the top five include Ithaca, New York; Barnstable Town, Massachusettes; San Francisco; and Charlottesville, Virginia.