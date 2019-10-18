Santa Fe ranked among best cities in the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is being called not only one of the best cities in the country but the world.
Conde Nast Traveller cobbled together a list of the best places across the globe in 2019. No. 6 on the list was Santa Fe.
The publication gave the city high marks for its history, art and landscape.
Top 10 Cities
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Merida, Mexico
- Dresden, Germany
- Tokyo, Japan
- Kyoto, Japan
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Singapore, Malaysia
- Quebec City, Canada
- Salzburg, Austria
- Alexandria, Virginia