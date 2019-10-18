Santa Fe ranked among best cities in the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is being called not only one of the best cities in the country but the world.

Conde Nast Traveller cobbled together a list of the best places across the globe in 2019. No. 6 on the list was Santa Fe.

The publication gave the city high marks for its history, art and landscape.

Top 10 Cities

Charleston, South Carolina Merida, Mexico Dresden, Germany Tokyo, Japan Kyoto, Japan Santa Fe, New Mexico Singapore, Malaysia Quebec City, Canada Salzburg, Austria Alexandria, Virginia

