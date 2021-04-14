Santa Fe Railyard competing in a nationwide art district contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Railyard Arts District is in contention for one of the best art districts in the United States. Santa Fe is competing against art districts in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. Right now, the Rail Yards sits in 10th place, just behind the Warehouse Arts District in Tucson and ahead of the arts district in Richmond, Virginia.

Voting ends April 26 and winners will be announced on Friday, May 7. To see the current leaderboard or to vote for the Railyard, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-arts-district/leaderboard.