SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next three years, Santa Fe will put millions towards child healthcare, social services, and education. Contracts for the services went into effect at the start of July 2023.

“We are committed to our children and young people. The investment of more than $3.4 million in their futures is a sign of that commitment,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “With our partners in service organizations across Santa Fe, we will do our utmost to safeguard our children and prepare them to succeed in life.”

The funds are headed to a range of nonprofits and government partners around Santa Fe. For example, Santa Fe is spending over $267,000 via Gerald’s House, for grieving help for youth who have lost a parent.

Overall, the funds are intended to boost services within the CONNECT network, a multi-services hub to link residents to any sort of service they might need. Here is a list of recent investments: