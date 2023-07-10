SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next three years, Santa Fe will put millions towards child healthcare, social services, and education. Contracts for the services went into effect at the start of July 2023.
“We are committed to our children and young people. The investment of more than $3.4 million in their futures is a sign of that commitment,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “With our partners in service organizations across Santa Fe, we will do our utmost to safeguard our children and prepare them to succeed in life.”
The funds are headed to a range of nonprofits and government partners around Santa Fe. For example, Santa Fe is spending over $267,000 via Gerald’s House, for grieving help for youth who have lost a parent.
Overall, the funds are intended to boost services within the CONNECT network, a multi-services hub to link residents to any sort of service they might need. Here is a list of recent investments:
- $144,750 to Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide one-to-one mentoring and navigation services to children and youth
- $239,250 to Communities in Schools of New Mexico to implement the Community School Site Coordinator project and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $129,000 to Cooking with Kids to provide hands-on cooking and food-tasting lessons to children and youth
- $267,600 to Gerard’s House to implement the Nuestra Jornada peer support grief program and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $239,250 to Girls Inc. to implement programming to address depression, substance use, overall wellness, and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $129,000 to Growing up New Mexico to implement the Bridges to Opportunity multi-generational support program and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $239,250 to the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project to provide family counseling, school group counseling, training on Natural Helpers and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $151,050 to Partners in Education- Artworks to provide experiential art opportunities to children and youth
- $160,500 to Santa Fe Recovery Center to implement the Women and Children’s program and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $261,300 to the Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program to provide homeless support services, housing support services, and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $154,200 to the Santa Fe Public Schools Parent Involvement Program (PIP) and Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empower (WAVE) Program to provide student wellness opportunities, intervention, and prevention programming to children and youth
- $236,100 to the Santa Fe Public Schools Restorative Justice Program to implement peer conflict resolution skill-building programming for children and youth
- $302,250 to the Santa Fe Public Schools Teen Parent Program to provide intensive social and academic case management and to offer health and safety navigation services to children and youth
- $129,000 to SITE Santa Fe to provide art education programming to children and youth
- $201,450 to The Food Depot to provide access to school-based food pantries to children and youth
- $129,000 to Wise Fool New Mexico to provide circus arts education and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- $160,500 to Youth Shelters and Family Services to implement the Homeless Youth project and to offer navigation services to children and youth
- And $147,900 to YouthWorks to provide counseling, work-based learning opportunities and to offer navigation services to children and youth